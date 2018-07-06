Friday, July 06, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 06 July, 2018 10:11 IST

Dancing Uncle has returned with some new moves to the delight of Indian internet

Sanjeev Shrivastava aka Dabbu ji aka Dancing Uncle is shimmying on Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai, this time.

If you are looking for some strength to get through the rest of your day, here's something to pep you up.

About a month after the Madhya Pradesh professor Sanjeev Srivastava aka Dancing Uncle’s dance on Govinda’s song went viral on social media, he has now returned with a new number.

In his new video, Srrivastava is seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s debut film song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the 1.18-minute video, which he dedicated to Roshan, along with the famous back and forth shimmy, Dancing Uncle has sprinkled a little of his own style into it and the internet is delighted.

It was only a matter of minutes that this one went viral on Twitter. While many thought he was amazing and was an “inspiration”, some thought this video didn’t match his first video.

TIL, Dancing Uncle’s pet name is Dabbu ji.

Srivastava rose to fame after a video of him dancing on Govinda’s song Aapke Aa Jane Se went viral. Apart from people on social media, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma also praised his dance moves.

