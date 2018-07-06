If you are looking for some strength to get through the rest of your day, here's something to pep you up.

About a month after the Madhya Pradesh professor Sanjeev Srivastava aka Dancing Uncle’s dance on Govinda’s song went viral on social media, he has now returned with a new number.

In his new video, Srrivastava is seen grooving to Hrithik Roshan’s debut film song, Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. In the 1.18-minute video, which he dedicated to Roshan, along with the famous back and forth shimmy, Dancing Uncle has sprinkled a little of his own style into it and the internet is delighted.

It was only a matter of minutes that this one went viral on Twitter. While many thought he was amazing and was an “inspiration”, some thought this video didn’t match his first video.

Excellent Dance moves Dabbu ji @DabbutheDancer. I'm sure @iHrithik will enjoy these steps!!! — AlokJ (@LifeizASineWave) July 3, 2018

TIL, Dancing Uncle’s pet name is Dabbu ji.

सर, आपके dance की ख़ूबसूरती ये है कि आप उसे इतना आसान बना देते हैं कि हर शक़्स उन moves को करने के लिए मचल उठता है। एेसे ही बच्चों को प्रोत्साहित करते रहिए। 🙏🏻🙏🏻 — Ambujeshwar Pandey (@ambujeshwar) July 4, 2018

Uncle Aap to star ban gaye — Farukh Lala (@lala_farukh) July 3, 2018

Yeh waala badiya nahi tha Master Sahab! Better you do Govinda dances only! — manish ramnani (@manishramnani1) July 3, 2018

Very nice uncle love u from hrithikians — Hrithik Sagar (@sagar_supar) July 3, 2018

wow uncle!!! you are an inspiration.. 🙏🙏💪 — Gajendra Sharma (@vicky85gks) July 5, 2018

Srivastava rose to fame after a video of him dancing on Govinda’s song Aapke Aa Jane Se went viral. Apart from people on social media, celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon and Anushka Sharma also praised his dance moves.