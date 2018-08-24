You are here:

Suspiria trailer: Dakota Johnson is hypnotised into entering an eerie world of dance in this horror film

FP Staff

Aug,24 2018 15:44:53 IST

A dance academy with gigantic, reflective mirror walls turns into a gruesome breeding ground for witchcraft and horror in Suspiria, Luca Guadagnino’s reimagining of the cult classic thriller of the same name.

Dakota Johnson in Suspiria. Image via Twitter

Dakota Johnson in Suspiria. Image via Twitter

The trailer shows Dakota Johnson, playing a dance student, attempting to investigate the disappearance of several other students of Berlin's Markos Dance Academy. The more she digs deep, the more she is enchanted, almost hypnotised into the coven. She finds Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton)'s allure almost irresistible, her narrative voice whispering "But she wants to get inside of me – I can feel her. She can see me," alluding to her slow but sure progress towards destruction.

Guadagnino superbly creates an eerie, terrifying atmosphere with jagged cuts and jump-scares interspersed with the image of a metal hook, and an overall gloomy colour palette in Suspiria.

The film will see an ensemble cast consisting of Chloe Grace Moretz, Mia Goth, Lutz Ebersdorf and Jessica Harper, and has Radiohead lead singer Thom Yorke composing the film’s score.

Suspiria will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, after which it will be theatrically released in Los Angeles and New York on 26 October for a limited time. The film will hit the screens worldwide on 2 November.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2018 15:44 PM

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Chloë Grace Moretz #Dakota Johnson #Hollywood #Jessica Harper #Lutz Ebersdorf #Suspiria #Tilda Swinton #TrailerWatch

also see

First look of Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, Chloë Grace Moretz in Greta released

First look of Nicole Kidman in Destroyer, Chloë Grace Moretz in Greta released

U Turn trailer: Samantha spearheads this intriguing crime thriller directed by Pawan Kumar

U Turn trailer: Samantha spearheads this intriguing crime thriller directed by Pawan Kumar

Atypical season 2 trailer: Netflix show reiterates importance of family, as characters confront inner demons

Atypical season 2 trailer: Netflix show reiterates importance of family, as characters confront inner demons