Watch: Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You now has a Bollywood remix to add to the ever growing list of covers

The latest Shape Of You cover to go viral on the internet happens to be a tad bit different than the bunch of covers that broke the internet in the recent past. While we though a Biryani parody was quirky enough, make way for the ultimate Bollywood remix to the tunes of Ed Sheeran's peppy track.

Penn Masala boys, Anil Chitrapu and Hari Ravi jazz up the song with 16 Bollywood tracks in just three minutes. From Enna Sona to Tum Hi Ho and O O Jaane Jaana, the playlist includes some of the most romantic and fun Hindi tracks with a mellow Shape Of You beat in the background. The boys known for their Bollywood mashups, bring together different genres in this impressive remix.

Who would have thought Pani Da and Kabhi Kabhi Aditi (to name a few from the mashup) would blend so well with the pop song? Though the mashup calls itself a Shape Of You Hindi Remix, with songs like Bholi Si Surat and Habibi, for us it was a major throwback to super hit tracks over the years, beautifully rendered by Chitrapu and Ravi.

The remix is on its way to hit the 2 million mark on Facebook and Oh! There is even Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast, for the absolutely filmy soul in you!

Also, don't miss the Shape Of You covers we grooved to recently.

Watch: Biryani version of Shape Of You is the most hilarious desi twist to Ed Sheeran's single

The blockbuster track finally also conquered the one thing, we Indians love - biryani.

While, we couldn't stop ourselves from featuring the 'Biryani Anthem', a 'Shape Of You' parody, here is another noteworthy Shape Of You cover that has kept social media abuzz - the 'Shape Of You: Carnatic Mix' by Indian Raga.

Yes, Indian classical meets pop music in this brilliant attempt by the Indian Raga boys.

Just when we thought the covers are getting a little all over the internet, the carnatic mix impresses and how! The soulful cover crossed the three million mark in just three days and has wooed audience across quarters.

With a very impressive south Indian touch and some amazing vocals, Aditya Rao, Vinod Krishnan and Mahesh Raghvan strike the perfect cord with this one. It looks like they have gone viral for all the right reasons after all!

We never knew the good old 'Sa re ga ma pa' could match up so well, to the addictive Hollywood track. How about listening to this amazing cover on a warm summer morning while sipping on some filter kaapi right? We definitely are 'in love with the' ragam and thalam of Indian Raga!

Also, with Odissa and Bhangra versions, why leave out Kathak? Choreographed by Kumar Sharma and presented by Krishnamay Kathak, this fusion is quite a delight to watch.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2020 23:47:41 IST