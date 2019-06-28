Ed Sheeran sings of self-worth in new Single Beautiful people, featuring Khalid

After dropping the quirky music video of 'Cross Me', Ed Sheeran has released another track titled 'Beautiful People' in collaboration with singer Khalid. Directed by Andy McLeod, the track is from his upcoming album 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' which is set to host a number of international artists.

The song is picturised on a happy couple who are dropped into a world of excess and high glamour and yet don’t feel compelled to fit in with their new surroundings. The accompanying visuals show the couple partying in mansions, drinking on yachts and travelling in their own jet. With lyrics like “We don’t fit in well/We are just ourselves."

Speaking of his collaboration with Khalid, Sheeran said in a statement, “Khalid’s got an undeniable, soulful voice and I knew he would be perfect for this track. I think we both connect to the song in the same way, and I’m really happy we got to work together.”

The Shape Of You singer will drop his album No.6 Collaborations Project on 12 July, which has previously released two singles. While 'Cross Me' had Chance the Rapper, his 'I Don’t Care' is in collaboration with Justin Bieber. The 15-track album includes collaborations with singers like Cardi B and Camila Cabello ('South of the Border') and Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton ('Blow'), Travis Scott, Young Thug, H.E.R., Ella Mai, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and Stormzy

Sheeran’s most recent album, 'Divide' was released in 2017.

Sheeran also appears in the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film Yesterday, slated to release on 12 July in India.

