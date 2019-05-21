Ed Sheeran announces another single titled 'Cross Me', featuring two mystery collaborators

Ed Sheeran is ready to roll out yet another track within a week of 'I Don't Care', where the singer collaborated with Justin Bieber. Titled 'Cross Me', the song is set to release on 24 May. Sheeran has featured in this number with two other mystery artistes.

'I Don't Care' bagged the number one spot in the UK and debuted at number two behind Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ 'Old Town Road' on the Billboard Hot 100.

View this post on Instagram Can you guess who’s on the next one? x A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on May 20, 2019 at 10:01am PDT

The album cover is in black and white with the words "Cross Me" written on it. The words 'cross' is scratched out and the two collaborators' names have been crossed out in black as well.

While this could very well be Sheeran's spree of releasing singles, he could also be releasing the tracks while working on his album. The singer will divulge further details on Friday with 'Cross Me's release.

Updated Date: May 21, 2019 17:18:38 IST

