Ed Sheeran releases new album No 6 Collaborations Project, featuring Justin Bieber, Cardi B, Eminem

FP Staff

Jul 12, 2019 17:57:01 IST

Ed Sheeran released his highly anticipated LP, No 6 Collaborations Project, on 12 July (Friday). The tracklist includes 22 guest musicians across hip-hop, R&B and pop, including Cardi B, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Eminem, Travis Scott, Justin Bieber, Bruno Mars, Stormzy and many more.

Five songs were dropped prior to the release of the whole album: ‘I Don’t Care’ with Justin Bieber, ‘Cross Me’ featuring Chance The Rapper; ‘Beautiful People’ with Khalid; ‘BLOW’ with Chris Stapleton and Bruno Mars; and ‘Best Part of Me’ featuring YEBBA.

Sheeran took to Instagram and encouraged his fans to give No 6 Collaborations Project a listen.


No.6 Collaborations Project. Out now everywhere x

"Before I was signed in 2011, I made an EP called No 5 Collaborations Project. Since then, I’ve always wanted to do another, so I started No.6 on my laptop when I was on tour last year. I’m a huge fan of all the artists I’ve collaborated with and it’s been a lot of fun to make," the musician had said in a statement, reports Rolling Stone. Cabello also shared a video of the two working on their song 'South of the Border'.

Sheeran was awarded an MBE in 2017 for his services to music and charity. He has also won four Grammys, six BRIT Awards and seven Billboard Awards. His last album, Divide was released in 2017.

He also appears in the Danny Boyle and Richard Curtis film Yesterday. Himesh Patel stars in the lead role alongside Lily James and Kate McKinnon.

It was reported in February that Sheeran had married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a private ceremony just before Christmas. The low-key ceremony was held at their home in Suffolk, England.

 

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 17:57:01 IST

