Ed Sheeran reportedly married his longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in secret ceremony in December 2018

Singer-Songwriter Ed Sheeran married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seaborn in a private ceremony just before Christmas, according to reports. This low-key ceremony was held at their home in Suffolk, England.

The same report suggested that the wedding was attended by close friends, comprising only of 40 people.

A source close to The Sun reveals, “Ed got married a few days before Christmas. It was very quiet – with his oldest school pals, limited family and the priest. He wanted no fuss and he wanted it to be something entirely for them – just a tiny winter wedding," the paper reports.

The source went on to claim that Ed and Cherry are planning a big festival-style wedding for the summer for their celebrity pals, who were not told about their decision to marry in secret.

Ed had announced his engagement last January on Instagram, writing: “Got myself a fiancé just before new year. We are very happy and in love, and our cats are chuffed as well.”

Sheeran first met Seaborn at school when he was 11 — but officially began dating from the summer of 2015. However, an official confirmation from the singer is yet to come.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Feb 28, 2019 15:08:17 IST