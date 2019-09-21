You are here:

Drive: Sushant Singh Rajput, Jacqueline Fernandez's action thriller will now release on Netflix

Asian News International

Sep 21, 2019 09:54:41 IST

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline Fernandez-starrer Drive will not have a theatrical release and instead will stream on Netflix. The upcoming flick is the first original film from Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to release on the streaming platform.

KJo shared the news on his Instagram account, along with a stunning still of the lead pair, he wrote, "Shifting into high gear with #Drive!"

Check out Karan Johar's post

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the action-thriller also features Boman Irani, Pankaj Tripathi, Vibha Chhibber, Sapna Pabbi, and Vikramjeet Virk.

After announcing Drive as an edgy action franchise, the makers shared a teaser in January, this year, revealing its release date. The movie was previously scheduled to release in June but got further delayed reportedly due to production issues.

Check out the teaser of Drive

Sushant, who was last seen in Chhichhore alongside Shraddha Kapoor, will also be seen in Dil Bechara. Meanwhile, Jacqueline will be next seen in Kick 2. She is also making her digital debut with Netflix thriller Mrs. Serial Killer.

Updated Date: Sep 21, 2019 09:55:27 IST

