Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 scores another super steady week.. 6th Week is only 33% less as compared to the 5th week. The actor’s thriller stands tall at Rs. 230. 70 crore, and is a bonafide blockbuster. Also starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran, the sequel released on November 18.

Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Despite facing competition from comparatively new releases like Bhediya, An Action Hero, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Cirkus, the thriller drama has continued its dominance at the ticket windows.

In its third weekend, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 23.29 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 186.76 crore. It has become the highest third-weekend grosser for a Bollywood film beating biggies like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & others.

Third-weekend collections

Drishyam 2 – Rs 23.29 crore

Brahmastra – Rs 20.95 crore

The Kashmir Files – Rs 20.85 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 13.07 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 11.50 crore