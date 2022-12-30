Drishyam 2 Box-Office: Ajay Devgn's thriller stands tall at Rs. 230. 70 crore, is a bonafide blockbuster
In its third weekend, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 23.29 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 186.76 crore. It has become the highest third-weekend grosser for a Bollywood film beating biggies like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & others.
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 scores another super steady week.. 6th Week is only 33% less as compared to the 5th week. The actor’s thriller stands tall at Rs. 230. 70 crore, and is a bonafide blockbuster. Also starring Tabu, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran, the sequel released on November 18.
Abhishek Pathak’s directorial is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Despite facing competition from comparatively new releases like Bhediya, An Action Hero, Avatar: The Way Of Water, and Cirkus, the thriller drama has continued its dominance at the ticket windows.
Drishyam 2 – Rs 23.29 crore
Brahmastra – Rs 20.95 crore
The Kashmir Files – Rs 20.85 crore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 13.07 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 11.50 crore
Drishyam 2 also emerged the 24th Ajay Devgn film to sell more than 1 crore tickets. Also starring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant & others in prominent roles, the film is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The original movies was released on OTT due to the pandemic crisis.
The film recently entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office as it now stands with the grand total of around Rs 304 crore out of which Rs 52 crore has been contributed by the international circuits.
Talking about the humongous success of the movie, director Abhishek Pathak recently told Firstpost, “I think there’s a great fan following that worked for Drishyam. The franchise has a cult fan following that has encouraged people and got them to cinemas to see the story further. The way we made the film, they enjoyed every part of it. They never thought that thrillers cannot become a mass film, we gave a little edge to it and made it more massy, than how thrillers are made. That has worked with the audience I think. They loved the idea of clapping in theatre and whistling in theatre, and that doesn’t really happen in thriller films. The word of mouth has spread like fire and everyone wants to come and watch the film in theatre. So I think that has really worked big time.”
