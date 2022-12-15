Despite facing stiff competition from multiple new releases like Bhediya, Vadh, Salaam Venky, An Action Hero and others, Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 2 has emerged as the first choice for the cinegoers. The film has been constantly showing a rise in the weekend with steady collections in the weekdays.

The film recently entered the Rs 300 crore club at the global box office as it now stands with the grand total of around Rs 304 crore out of which Rs 52 crore has been contributed by the international circuits. The film will slow down its pace from tomorrow as James Cameron’s highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water will arrive on the big screen.

However, the work is done as Drishyam 2 has already got the tag of a blockbuster and any collections from now on will be an added bonus.

Talking about the humongous success of the movie, director Abhishek Pathak recently told Firstpost, “I think there’s a great fan following that worked for Drishyam. The franchise has a cult fan following that has encouraged people and got them to cinemas to see the story further. The way we made the film, they enjoyed every part of it. They never thought that thrillers cannot become a mass film, we gave a little edge to it and made it more massy, than how thrillers are made. That has worked with the audience I think. They loved the idea of clapping in theatre and whistling in theatre, and that doesn’t really happen in thriller films. The word of mouth has spread like fire and everyone wants to come and watch the film in theatre. So I think that has really worked big time.”

