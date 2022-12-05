Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 trumps Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra at the box office - here's how
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office.
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Despite facing competition from comparatively new releases like Bhediya and An Action Hero, the thriller drama continued its dominance at the ticket windows.
In its third weekend, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 23.29 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 186.76 crore. It has become the highest third-weekend grosser for a Bollywood film beating biggies like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & others.
Reopened case ko mila hai record breaking response!
3rd Sunday collection- 10.39 Cr.
3rd Weekend collection- 23.29 Cr.
Net Grand Total- 186.76 Cr.#Drishyam2 in cinemas near you.
Book your tickets now! pic.twitter.com/EOhPHEvCh3
— Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) December 5, 2022
Third-weekend collections
Drishyam 2 – Rs 23.29 crore
Brahmastra – Rs 20.95 crore
The Kashmir Files – Rs 20.85 crore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 13.07 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 11.50 crore
The Abhishek Pathak directorial is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club this week and will become Ajay Devgn‘s third film to achieve this feat after Golmaal Again & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Since there are no biggies in the next week, Drishyam 2 will continue its dominance at the domestic market.
Humari khushi toh yeh video se bayaan ho hi gayi hogi 😄✨
Drishyam 2 being unstoppable!
Book your tickets now! #Drishyam2 now in cinemas near you. pic.twitter.com/SsItd2BN6p
— Panorama Studios (@PanoramaMovies) December 3, 2022
Drishyam 2 also emerged the 24th Ajay Devgn film to sell more than 1 crore tickets. Also starring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant & others in prominent roles, the film is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The original movies was released on OTT due to the pandemic crisis.
