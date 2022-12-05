Entertainment

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 trumps Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra at the box office - here's how

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2 is set to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office.

Ganesh Aaglave December 05, 2022 14:18:37 IST
Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Despite facing competition from comparatively new releases like Bhediya and An Action Hero, the thriller drama continued its dominance at the ticket windows.

In its third weekend, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 23.29 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 186.76 crore. It has become the highest third-weekend grosser for a Bollywood film beating biggies like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & others.

Third-weekend collections 
Drishyam 2 – Rs 23.29 crore
Brahmastra – Rs 20.95 crore
The Kashmir Files – Rs 20.85 crore
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 13.07 crore
Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 11.50 crore

The Abhishek Pathak directorial is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club this week and will become Ajay Devgn‘s third film to achieve this feat after Golmaal Again & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Since there are no biggies in the next week, Drishyam 2 will continue its dominance at the domestic market.

Drishyam 2 also emerged the 24th Ajay Devgn film to sell more than 1 crore tickets. Also starring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant & others in prominent roles, the film is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The original movies was released on OTT due to the pandemic crisis.

