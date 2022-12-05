Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Akshaye Khanna and Shriya Saran starrer Drishyam 2 is in no mood to slow down at the box office. Despite facing competition from comparatively new releases like Bhediya and An Action Hero, the thriller drama continued its dominance at the ticket windows.

In its third weekend, Drishyam 2 earned Rs 23.29 crore and currently stands with the grand total of Rs 186.76 crore. It has become the highest third-weekend grosser for a Bollywood film beating biggies like The Kashmir Files, Brahmastra, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & others.

Third-weekend collections

Drishyam 2 – Rs 23.29 crore

Brahmastra – Rs 20.95 crore

The Kashmir Files – Rs 20.85 crore

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 – Rs 13.07 crore

Gangubai Kathiawadi – Rs 11.50 crore

The Abhishek Pathak directorial is expected to enter the Rs 200 crore club this week and will become Ajay Devgn‘s third film to achieve this feat after Golmaal Again & Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Since there are no biggies in the next week, Drishyam 2 will continue its dominance at the domestic market.

Drishyam 2 also emerged the 24th Ajay Devgn film to sell more than 1 crore tickets. Also starring Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Kamlesh Sawant & others in prominent roles, the film is the remake of the Malayalam film of the same name featuring Mohanlal in the lead role. The original movies was released on OTT due to the pandemic crisis.

