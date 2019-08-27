Dream Girl song Dhagala Lagali: Riteish Deshmushk, Ayushmann Khurrana serve a perfect festival track

After releasing two foot-tapping numbers from their film, 'Radhe Radhe' and 'Dil Ka Telephone', the makers of Dream Girl have released the highly-awaited, 'Dhagala Lagali.' The song is a recreated version of a popular Marathi song of the same name.

While Meet Bros have reprised the song, with lyrics by Kumaar, the Marathi verses are sung by Jyotica Tangri. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed the dance sequences.

Filmed with the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturathi festivities, the video opens to Riteish Deshmushk taking the center stage, and matching steps with the lead actors, Ayushmann Khurrana and Nusrat Bharucha. Retaining the original catchphrase, 'Dhagala Lagali Kala,' the song seems like a perfect ode to Dada Kondke and Usha Chauhan's version from the film Bot Lavin Tithe Gudgulya.

Check out the song here

"'Dhagala' is an all-time favourite dance number. The original featured the legendary Dada Kondke, so being a part of this song was motivation enough. Also, Ayushmann and Nushrat are fantastic actors and dancers, and having admired their work, I was happy to share the screen with them," Riteish tells Mumbai Mirror

While talking about choosing a Marathi track for Dream Girl promotion, Ayushmann says, “I first heard 'Dhagala Lagali' when I was in high school, and it was quite a rage even in North India. So, I was very excited when we got to know that we are recreating this song in Dream Girl. The song belongs to Maharashtra but it has a pan-India reach."

Billed as a "comedy of errors", Dream Girl follows a small-town boy, who can mimic a woman's voice.

The trailer, which was debuted on 12 August, opens to Ayushmann's character playing Sita in Ramleela. His father is debt-ridden so Ayushmann's character finds a job as a caller, where he chats with strangers over the phone in his feminine voice, and under a false name of Pooja.

The cast also includes Annu Kapoor, Vijay Raaz, Abhishek Bannerjee, Manjot Singh, Nidhi Bisht, Rajesh Sharma, and Raj Bhansali. It is scheduled to hit cinemas on 13 September.

Updated Date: Aug 27, 2019 14:22:25 IST