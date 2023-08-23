The multi-talented powerhouse Ayushmann Khurrana, who garnered immense love and accolades for her quirky character Pooja in 2019’s Dream Girl, is gearing up to recreate the same magic with its sequel. The comic caper is arriving this Friday. While fans and cinegoers gave a huge thumbs-up to its trailer and songs, experts are hopeful that Dream Girl 2 will continue the successful path of Bollywood after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, OMG 2 and Gadar 2.

The advances have taken a decent start and we can expect it to pick up today and tomorrow before its grand release. Talking about the response in the advance bookings, prominent trade expert and film exhibitor, Akshaye Rathi said, “It’s reasonably decent. It’s a film that may not have a ballistic opening but will hopefully grow with the word-of-mouth. We’re still experiencing the Gadar 2 onslaught, OMG 2 is still going strong, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani still has its place at a certain level. We’re all hopeful that it can just continue to add to the successes that we’re witnessing right now and do really well through the good word of mouth. Because the first Dream Girl was a huge success. It did very well at the box office. It’s among Aayushmann Khurrana’s most successful films till date. And that franchise value will also augment it and power it to respectable numbers.

When ask about the opening day predictions of the Ayushmann starrer, Rathi said, “Well, it’s tough to really see because these days I mean if you look at it what’s happened post the pandemic you can really never predict the way the audience is behaving right. But yeah I mean the hope is that with the kind of film, it is in the franchise value it should achieve a bare minimum of 5 or 6 crores. And depending on how the content plays out even on the day of release it can really rise in jump bigger.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the film also features Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles.