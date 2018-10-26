Kubbra Sait joins cast of Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Konkona Sen Sharma

Sacred Games star Kubbra Sait says she is "super excited" to be part of Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

"One always looks for the opportunity to take up interesting work that challenges you as an actor. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is an interesting subject and I'm super excited to be part of it," Kubbra said in a statement.

Kubbra added that she had been so impressed by Shrivastava's work in Lipstick Under My Burkha, that she had immediately sent a message to the director to congratulate her.

Filming for the movie began last week, reported the Mumbai Mirror. Currently being shot in Delhi, Sait mentioned that the food in the city drove her 'crazy' what with the chole bhature and kababs.

Directed by Shrivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the coming-of-age story also features Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma.

Kubbra also said that most of her scenes in the film were with Bhumi.

The plot of the film is not out yet. But the film's poster shows Bhumi and Konkona with their heads partially inside birdcages. Bhumi's character can be seen smoking a cigarette with a glass of liquor in her hand.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Oct 26, 2018 15:42 PM