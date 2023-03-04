Ranbir Kapoor‘s PR is a myth or a reality? Superstars are always looked up to and followed by their fans. Be it their public appearances or any event, the fans always get updated on what and where their favorite superstar is. Special thanks to their PR and digital machineries that manage the communication for them. But Kapoor is a star who supposedly doesn’t have any PR and digital agencies working for him. But we wonder if he is still one of the most visible stars that we have today. Ranbir always gets clicked on airports, personal outings, and of course public appearances. He even had very high visibility around his speculative projects, brands, etc, something that PR machineries specialize in. A recent example of the same is the speculation about him starring in Sourav Ganguly‘s biopic, no one knows where it came from and how.

So here are the pointers that made us wonder if any machinery is involved in working behind making him visible, especially when such amazing BTS videos are leaked making fans go gaga over it:

Ranbir’s exclusive clips go viral via a particular fan account very often, and it goes viral in a matter of hours.

Ranbir’s lucky number 8 has been repeatedly heard, but we assume how this fact came to the surface and registered so well. He is somebody who has never said it on his own, but the whole country knows about it. Who has said about his lucky number?

The chatter about Ranbir doing Sourav Ganguly’s biopic came to the surface and no one knows where it came from.

If we state another recent example, Ranbir’s short BTS video from the sets of his upcoming film surfaced on social media where he was seen dressed in a blue suit and hovering around the black SUV amid a mafia kind of setup. This video then went viral in the media. We wonder who is so actively and aggressively pushing this out for a project which is a very long way from the release.

Without any PR agency, Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most visible stars having his spotting done right at airports and other places in Mumbai.

Ranbir also has a fan club under the name Ranbir Universe, which happened to receive Ranbir’s exclusive clips on quite a regular basis.

This also brings us the question that in today’s world where everything is paid, especially in the world of paparazzi, which is also to some level is commercialized, we wonder how this happens. Amid all his media presence, the fact has also been seeded well that the actor doesn’t have any functional PR agency, but we wonder what can be a better PR than this.

