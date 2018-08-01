Disney's Incredibles 2 becomes the fastest animated film to cross $1 billion mark at global box office

The acclaimed Pixar sequel Incredibles 2 has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney’s third film this year to cross the box-office milestone. Disney said on 31 July that Brad Bird’s summer blockbuster reached $1 billion on 30 July, about six weeks after debuting with $182.7 million at North American theaters. That opening set a new record for animated releases, and Incredibles 2 has steadily climbed the history books.

Not accounting for inflation, its domestic haul of $574 million ranks as the ninth biggest North American gross of all-time. Incredibles 2 follows Disney’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War in reaching $1 billion this year. Disney releases account for exactly half of the 36 films to ever cross $1 billion globally.

Bollywood actress Kajol lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Incredibles 2. "Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun," Kajol said in a statement to IANS.

The sequel picks up right after 2004 original, with Craig T Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct the project. It again deals with the Parr family attempting to balance, having a normal life with their superhero powers.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:36 PM