Disney has earned $7.67 bn in 2019 so far, breaking its own annual global box-office record

Disney Studios, in all its glory, has been dominating the 2019 box office. And it's still only July. The long-standing studio earned $7.67 billion at the box office in 2019 so far, shattering the previous record for a total year’s earnings, which was also set by Disney in 2016 with $7.61 billion, as reported by Variety.

Disney has had an outstanding year so far with franchise releases, remakes and the launch of Marvel properties. The studio was off to the races with Captain Marvel released in March, and earning $1.12 billion worldwide. Then, Avengers: Endgame changed the entire course as it remarkably overtook Avatar as the highest grossing film of all-time with its $2.79 billion haul.

After the Marvel juggernaut, Disney rolled out its remakes with Aladdin and The Lion King. Despite receiving polarising reviews on the remake of classics, the films have been ringing the cash registers. Aladdin has already surpassed the $1 billion mark and The Lion King has been even bigger. The film is expected to cross $1 billion milestone worldwide after just two weekends in US theaters. The highly anticipated Toy Story 4 opened to great reception and stands at $917 million in its box-office collection.

The only misstep Disney has had this year is another live-action remake, Dumbo, a $170 million blockbuster that “only” grossed $352 million worldwide.

Variety further reports that since officially acquiring Fox’s film assets earlier this year, Disney owns over 40% of the domestic marketshare, more than double its closest competitors, Warner Bros. and Universal, each holding roughly 13%. Earlier this month, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also teased that X-Men franchise would be coming to the MCU in some form at this year’s Comic Con.

Disney also has big-ticket films like Frozen 2, the Maleficent sequel and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker in the pipeline later this year.

