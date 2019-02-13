Disney's Frozen 2 teaser: Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell let it go (again) in a darker, more sinister sequel

The first teaser trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios' Frozen 2 was dropped on Wednesday, six years after the animated mega-hit debuted in movie theaters in 2013.

Frozen told the story of two royal sisters, Anna and Elsa, in an icy Nordic kingdom. Darker in tone than Frozen, the sequel's two-minute trailer opens with Elsa, the Queen of Arandelle, fighting and climbing over waves against the current in an unforgiving ocean. We also see Anna leaping from a cliff and Kristoff riding through a forest with brief glimpses of Sven the reindeer and Olaf the snowman.

Directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck return for the sequel along with songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff) and Josh Gad (Olaf) reprise their roles from the original film.

The sequel had been widely expected for a film that has become a juggernaut for Disney. Since its release in November 2013, Frozen made nearly $1.3 billion globally at the box office, generated a massive merchandising revenue stream and won the Academy Award for best animated feature. After becoming a global merchandising phenomenon, Frozen helped push the media giant to record profits. So, a sequel was very much likely to happen sooner than later.

Frozen 2 is set to hit theaters 22 November.

Watch the new teaser here:

