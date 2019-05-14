Maleficent first teaser: Angelina Jolie returns as the notorious, black-horned Disney villain

Disney has unveiled the first teaser of Maleficent 2:Mistress of Evil, a sequel to the global box-office hit Maleficent. Directed by Joachim Rønning, the film features Angelina Jolie as the titular evil witch, and Elle Fanning as Princess Aurora, who fans know from the classic tale of Sleeping Beauty.

Maleficent, a modern retelling of the life of Sleeping Beauty's arch-nemesis, cast an instant spell on audiences in 2014, debuting at the top of the North American box office and going on to gross more than $750 million worldwide.

The story became legend, but this is no fairy tale. Watch the teaser for #Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. In theaters October 18! pic.twitter.com/v2fSUwMHGX — Maleficent: Mistress of Evil (@Maleficent) May 14, 2019

The fantasy adventure picks up years after events of 2014's Maleficent and continues to explore the complex relationship between Princess Aurora and the black horned fairy. Aurora, who is betrothed to Prince Phillip, must face new adversaries which include her mother-in-law, Queen Ingrith (played by Michelle Pfeiffer). The mother-daughter duo have to unite forces to protect the moors and the magic within them from outside forces.

Other returning cast members include Sam Riley as Diaval, Imelda Staunton, Juno Temple, and Lesley Manville. While the new cast members on board are Chiwetel Ejiofor, Ed Skrein, Robert Lindsay, and Harrison Dickinson as Prince Phillip.

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil is slated to release on 18 October.

Watch the teaser here

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 14:53:55 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.