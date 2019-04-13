Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker teaser — Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver reprise roles in upcoming JJ Abrams directorial

The teaser of Star Wars: Episode IX was finally revealed at the Star Wars Celebration on 12 April. The film, titled Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, is directed by JJ Abrams.

"We've passed on all we know. A thousand generations live in you now. But this is your fight," says Luke Skywalker's (Mark Hamill) voiceover. Rey (Daisy Ridley) positions herself in a fighting stance with her lightsaber as a spaceship rapidly approaches her. It is her time to combat evil now. The teaser includes visuals of Adam Driver's Kylo Ren in action and his battle helmet repaired after it was shattered in The Last Jedi.

The first glimpses of Finn (John Boyega) and Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) on a barren, desert planet as well as BB-8 and a new droid D-O are also part of the clip. Billy Dee William as Lando Calrissian returns in the last installment of the Skywalker saga and is seen having a blast as he steers the Millenium Falcon with his co-pilot Chewbacca. There are some more fight sequences and an emotional shot with Rey hugging Leia (Carrie Fisher). The teaser ends with Luke saying, "We will always be with you. No one's every really gone."

It was previously reported that the film will feature Fisher using unreleased footage from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker also stars Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Richard R Grant (of Logan), British actress Naomi Ackie and Anthony Daniels as C-3PO. Chris Terrio has co-written the screenplay along with Abrams.

The film is scheduled to release on 20 December.

Watch the teaser here.

