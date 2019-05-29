Diljit Dosanjh, Yami Gautam team up for untitled comedy film produced by Ramesh Taurani

After making an impressive debut with Abhishek Chaubey’s 2016 crime-drama Udta Punjab, Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has bagged yet another Bollywood project. The Soorma actor has been roped in for a yet-untitled comedy film directed by veteran filmmaker Aziz Mirza's son Haroon, with Yami Gautam as the female lead. This film marks the directorial debut of Haroon, who previously assisted his father on Shah Rukh Khan-starrers, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and Yes Boss.

Confirming the news, Ramesh Taurani, who will be producing the movie, told Mumbai Mirror, "Yes, Diljit and Yami have given their nod to the film. It’s a fresh pairing and we are excited because both are competent actors with impeccable comic timing. It is a sensible comedy and revolves around a couple."

Taurani also stated that they are scouting for a new face who will play a crucial role in the film. The report added that the project is supposed to go on floors in August, after the entire casting is locked.

The film is based on one of the last scripts penned by actor-director Neeraj Vora, who passed away in 2017. Vora was the screenwriter for films like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa.

Meanwhile, Diljit will be next seen in Dinesh Vijan’s quirky cop comedy Arjun Patiala alongside Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma. He will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani in first-timer Raj Mehta's Good News.

Yami, who was last seen in box-office hit Uri: The Surgical Strike, is prepping for Amar Kaushik's Bala alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.

Updated Date: May 29, 2019 11:56:16 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.