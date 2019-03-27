Arjun Patiala: Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh's film gets a new release date, will now hit theatres on 19 July

The Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh starrer Arjun Patiala, earlier scheduled to release in May, will now hit the screens on 19 July, the makers announced the news on Wednesday.

The movie is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series alongside Dinesh Vijan, under his banner Maddock Films

Kumar took to Twitter to announce the news and wrote, "Laugh riot with NEW release date coming your way! #ArjunPatiala to release on July 19, 2019," and tagged the film’s team in the tweet.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also took to his official Twitter account to confirm the film’s new release date. He wrote, “New release date for #ArjunPatiala… Will now release on 19 July 2019… Stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma… Directed by Rohit Jugraj… Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dinesh Vijan and Sandeep Leyzell.”

Rohit Jugraj’s directorial, Arjun Patiala will be a cop comedy-drama co-starring Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Fukrey star Varun Sharma in prominent roles.

Diljit Dosanjh will be back in a cop’s role after garnering immense praise from the critics and audience alike for his stunning role in Udta Punjab. In Arjun Patiala, he will be seen in the titular role as a quirky, small town man. While Varun will also be playing a cop, Kriti will be seen portraying a journalist.

Updated Date: Mar 27, 2019 14:04:32 IST