Diljit Dosanjh: 'I can't do networking, I can't attend parties, can't call people up every day'

The poster boy of the Punjabi cinema Diljit Dosanjh has left no stone unturned. Indian playback singer, actor, film producer, and television presenter, the Punjabi star dons several feathers on his cap and truly justifies each of them impeccably. The actor, who made his acting debut in Hindi cinema alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt and Shahid Kapoor in Udta Punjab, has not only proved his mettle but also made us all believe that there is nothing that he can’t do. However, the social media sensation once again got real and confessed one thing that he cannot do and that is “networking”. In his recent interaction with Film Companion, the actor-singer has revealed that he is more focused on creating music than featuring in Bollywood films, which requires him to network and mingle with people.

While revealing the dark underbelly of Bollywood, he said that he has seen actors video call producers as many as six times from the sets, and claimed that this is something impossible for him. Being his candid self, the actor revealed that he highly prioritises music as it is his love. Diljit said that because he wasn’t born and brought up in Mumbai, he doesn’t know many people here.

The singer-turned-actor revealed that he used to believe that it is his weakness that he “can’t mingle with people.” But now he thinks it’s a plus point that he can’t and is thankful for the same as he loves himself. Film Companion quoted Diljit as saying, “I can’t do networking, I can’t attend parties, can’t call people up every day. I have seen actors who video-call their producers six times from the sets! I am not kidding!

The singer added, “They tell them, ‘We are now doing this, now doing that’. Main kaha hadd ho gayi (I think this is too much). I just can’t do this.” Diljit added that he doesn’t blame those who network to acquire work, as the system is such that the more an actor networks, he has more chance of getting work. However, this is not the way the G.O.A.T singer plans to take his career ahead.

Now, the actor works with whatever comes his way. He concluded by saying, “You can work with a big director after desperate attempts, after pleasing them… All the talks that happen are so fake I can’t even bear to hear them. They also know it but it is not their fault, I think this is how it works.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Diljit was last seen in Netflix’s movie Jogi, which was helmed by Tiger Zinda Hai fame director Ali Abbas Zafar and centres around the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

