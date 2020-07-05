Dil Bechara: Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi's film to release on 6 July
The trailer of Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film and Sanjana Sanghi’s debut as a female lead, will be released on 6 July
The trailer of Dil Bechara, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film, will be out on 6 July. Casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra, who is making his directorial debut with the film, shared the news via a new poster. The poster also features female lead Sanjana Sanghi.
The still features Rajput riding a bike while Sanjana is seen sitting pillion with her arms around him and head resting on his shoulders.
Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (newcomer Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.
Check out the announcement here
View this post on Instagram
Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The Hindi adaptation of the movie was done by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.
The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.
"Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love," reads the official press release.
Dil Bechara is getting a release on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July. With an aim to honour the legacy of Rajput, who passed away on 14 June, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.
(With inputs from agencies)
