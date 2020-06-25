Dil Bechara, Sushant Singh Rajput's last film, to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 July

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is getting a release on Disney+Hotstar on 24 July. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, the streaming platform is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers.

Billed as a soulful love story, Dil Bechara marks the directorial debut of casting director and Rajput's industry friend Mukesh Chhabra. The film is produced by Fox Star Studios.

Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (newcomer Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

Chhabra said he never imagined he would release the film without Rajput.

“Sushant was not just the hero of my debut film as a director, but he was a dear friend who stood by me through thick and thin. We had been close right from Kai Po Che! to Dil Bechara. He had promised me that he would be in my first film. So many plans were made together, so many dreams were dreamt together but never once did I ever imagine that I would be left alone to release this film. He always showered immense love on me while I was making it and his love will guide us as we release it,” he said.

Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama The Fault in our Stars, which was based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name. The Hindi adaptation of the movie was done by Shashank Khaitan and Suprotim Sengupta.

The music of the film has been composed by AR Rahman and the lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

"Together Kizie and Manny embark on an on-off-up-down-sad and sweet profound journey into the heart of that crazy little thing called life. It teaches them what it means to feel truly alive and fall in love," reads the official press release.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 25, 2020 16:03:31 IST

