Did Tom Holland leak major Avengers 4 spoiler about Quantum Realm during Infinity War promotions?

FP Staff

Jul,18 2018 18:00:08 IST

Actors attached with Marvel Studios have a way of letting out the secret details that the franchise strives to guard with all fierceness and Spiderman: Homecoming star Tom Holland is perhaps the most serial offender.

By now, everyone should know that Avengers: Infinity War ends with Thanos killing half of all sentient life forms in the universe, including some of MCU's mightiest superheroes. Fans have been conjecturing, ever since, how will Avengers 4 reverse its predecessor's catastrophic events.

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Image via Twitter

Well, Holland gave us all clue much before Infinity War's release in an interview with Emergency Awesome. Appearing alongside Benedict Cumberbatch (who plays Doctor Strange in MCU), the two were asked about the difficulty in delivering their lines.

“He (Cumberbatch) has to talk about so much Quantum Realm stuff. I just have to talk about, ‘Yeah, man, that’s awesome!,'" Holland says. "So mine is easy but his is so difficult."

Considering the Quantum Realm was not discussed in Infinity War at all but only features in the recently released Ant-Man and the Wasp, it is highly likely Holland was talking about its relevance to Avengers 4. And as multiple fan theories have speculated, it could be the key to bringing back some of the dead superheroes.

Avengers 4 is set to hit theatres on 3 May, 2019.

Watch the interview here:

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2018 18:00 PM

