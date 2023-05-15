Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, who is known for his bold and controversial opinions, recently grabbed the headlines for his cryptic tweet, where he bashed stereotypical portrayal of Rajasthani characters in the Hindi entertainment industry.

Recently, Sonakshi Sinha and Dimple Kapadia played Rajasthani characters in OTT releases Dahaad, and Saas Bahu and Flamingoes. In his cryptic tweet, he slammed the actress for wearing tight fitted Khaki uniform with tons of make-up. While The Kashmir Files helmer didn’t take the actress’ name, it seems the backlash was for the Dabangg actress.

He tweeted, “Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying हुक़ुम… म्हारो… थारो… they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, Kannada accent.

2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes. With tons of makeup.

3. They think by doing dull and boring acting, speaking dialogues so softly so no one can understand is good, cool acting.

4. If you make ultra modern looking, fair and lovely, urban actors utter few Rajasthani words and abuse unnecessarily, the audience is so stupid that they will believe that these actors are indeed Rajasthani.

5. In the scorching heat of Rajasthan, you just can’t carry so many layers of make up.

6. Pl stop fitting your Western Movies inspirations in Rajasthan.

7. Audience is not dumb. You are. Now repeat this million times.”

Few observations: 1. Bollywood actors think that by saying हुक़ुम… म्हारो… थारो… they can become Rajasthani characters. Rest of the dialogues they can speak in their Punjabi, Bambaiya, Tamil, Kannada accent.

2. To be a cop you just need to wear tight fitting khaki clothes.… — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 13, 2023

The filmmaker reacted to a news portal, who called it a jibe at Sonakshi and tweeted, “What kind of fake news is this?”

On the professional front, Vivek Agnihotri is busy with The Vaccine Wear, which will release during the Independence Day weekend this year at the box office.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.