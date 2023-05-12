Sonakshi Sinha's Dahaad review

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Sohum Shah, Gulshan Devaiah and Zoa Morani

Creator: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar

Language: Hindi

The first thing that will strike you about Dahaad is that it is not a regular thriller, but a web series that will make you think. It also tries to understand the mentality of the people of our society and their treatment towards women.

Dahaad captures not only the regressive mentality of the men, but the women too. There are definitely some men in the show who are progressive and want their daughters to do well in life. The show depicts the classism and the religious politics in our society and how even if you have risen in the society and made a place for yourself, people still think you to be untouchable.

Not every day will you get to see a woman cop riding a bullet, Sonakshi Sinha has literally nailed the role of Anjali Bhaati, a local police officer from a small town of Rajasthan. The male actors in the show, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah have also left a mark and it was amazing to see the transformation of the characters and how even a dishonest person has a good side to them. Same goes for Vijay Varma, who is actually the true hero of Dahaad.

Vijay Varma is a master craftsman who has the ability to surprise the audience with every role that he plays, especially the negative roles with a twist. Vijay as Anand truly mastered the role of a creep who lives a regular life of a married professor. His character is as complicated as his relation with his family members including his father. He is aloof and secretive and behind this lies the true mystery to his character.

Sohum Shah plays the role of Kailash Parghi, a not so honest cop. His role is predictable, but he too has a nice side and that is unveiled at the end. The best part of his character is that you will not even realise the changes in him until you come towards the end of the show.

The world that is shown in Dahaad is very different from where we live. People have abandoned their daughter and are happy that they have run off with a stranger because they feel they are saved from paying the dowry. Writer-director duo Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti have a way of getting into the head of the audiences with their unique story line and also the treatment. Their thought process and the way they have brought changes in cinema will make you think. They have this stunning ability of picking up unique concepts and weaving a story around it.

For me it’s a thriller done differently with main emphasis on the socio-political situation. There are definitely some places where you will feel that it is stretched and is predictable, but those who can understand the deeper meaning of Dahaad will realise that there is much more to just a thriller that the makers wanted to show.

Dahaad, I would say is a thinking person’s show, where the main emphasis is not the murder mystery, but the journey of a serial killer and what makes him the person that he is. The show takes a deep dive into understanding the characteristics of the serial killer and also the mentality of the people around him. It’s definitely a powerful story about women, but it doesn’t forget the men and at the same time it shows that not all men are bad. There are some good sides to the serial killer too where he supports his working wife, in fact he is an enabler in his career and doesn’t hesitate to take care of the kid or the house when the wife has to go for a night shift.

