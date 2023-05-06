Homi Adajania has recently made the web show made Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo starring Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, and Varun Mitra in crucial roles that has opened to glowing reviews. And in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, the filmmaker who always revels in quirky filmmaking and trippy visuals, opened up about the idea of the show and working with Kapadia for the fifth time

On the idea of the story

It’s a very unique series, I don’t think we can compare it with any other show. Where did the idea come from? Right from the time I made Being Cyrus I have always been intrigued about playing with family dynamics. Around 2015- 2016, I wrote a brief idea about this family that is running some sort of cartel under the guise of a cottage industry; and the men in the family are working abroad, and have absolutely no idea what is going on. I also wanted to play around the idea of how humans can get contaminated when you offer them power. Even blood is not thick enough to control something that is not in our hands.

On the casting of the show

It needed a certain kind of actors who had a hold over there craft. The series is based in a fictitious place so the language is basically a combination of 6 to 7 different dialects. Dimple’s character has a full different dialect, her daughter who has studied in France, has a less of a dialect. The other difficult aspect was that there was no reference point as such. It was a very intensive audition process. In fact, it was a standing joke that everybody in the industry has auditioned for the series. Dimple was always on, Radhika Madan and I had discussed this during Angrezi Medium. Deepak Dobriyal again I had worked with in Angrezi Medium, the interesting thing is that I wanted Deepak to play the policeman’s role. But I realized he has never played the antagonist, he has always been the funny guy and he’s such a phenomenal actor. I called him one day and said ‘You are not playing that role anymore and he was like have I been fired out of my job and I was like no no you have not been fired of your job. I just want you to play another role. It’s not a very big role, but it is a very pivotal role. He is Dimple nemesis. He is very integral to Savitri’s character and why she became who she became.’

On working with Dimple Kapadia over the years

I am very privileged that she trusts me and that’s the reason that every time we collaborate, we push the envelope with zero inhibitions. That’s the reason why we keep putting out something completely different every time we collaborate. On a personal level, she has become a very good friend and we are very similar to each other. While working with each other, we make sure that the set is vibrant, happy, full of love and positivity and everyone has each other’s back; and that’s how we work together.

