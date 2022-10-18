As Bollywood is one of the biggest markets for films and a hub of extraordinary talents, it has many over ambitious people who take the help of awards to maintain in the limelight that too for their biggest flops. While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always seen rising his voice against the rigorous activities that goes out in Bollywood, this time he is pointing out on the Bollywood Awards Mafia while mentioning about the silence of the industry, and we wonder if it’s Ranveer Singh?

While taking to his social media, the filmmaker shared a note, where he raised his voice on the colorful star, Ranveer Singh grabbing the awards for his disaster films which gives an idea of rising the award mafia in Bollywood town. He jotted down a caption –”I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.”

I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2022

And here’s how netizens reacted on his tweet:

Vivek sir I LOVE YOU! for real courage u have. — Amandeep (@Amandeep_888) October 17, 2022

Shame on Ranveer singh. Vivek sir you are right. — Raushan (@Raushan_970) October 17, 2022

Vivek sir ekdum sahi bola apne. Jayesh bhai Jordaar and 83 dono ne meelake 400Cr ka LOSS kiya hai …so why 10 awards? — Kanak Singh (@Kanak_82) October 17, 2022

Ranveer singh is double faced person. Janta ke saamne kuch and pith piche kuch aur ….fake awards se kya faydaa? — Somkant (@Somkant89) October 17, 2022

This opens up to a bigger picture of the mafia world where Ranveer Singh is collecting the award as a big favor that too for his biggest disaster that was not a success at the box office nor accepted by the audience.

Other than that, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a director who has given a film of the year ‘The Kashmir Files’ that came with a strong story and garnered immense love from the audience while bringing the best ROI for the film.

