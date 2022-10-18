Entertainment

Did The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri take a jibe at Ranveer Singh with his recent tweet?

The filmmaker wrote- 'I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience.'

FP Staff October 18, 2022 13:59:38 IST
Did The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri take a jibe at Ranveer Singh with his recent tweet?

Vivek Agnihotri and Ranveer Singh

As Bollywood is one of the biggest markets for films and a hub of extraordinary talents, it has many over ambitious people who take the help of awards to maintain in the limelight that too for their biggest flops. While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always seen rising his voice against the rigorous activities that goes out in Bollywood, this time he is pointing out on the Bollywood Awards Mafia while mentioning about the silence of the industry, and we wonder if it’s Ranveer Singh?

While taking to his social media, the filmmaker shared a note, where he raised his voice on the colorful star, Ranveer Singh grabbing the awards for his disaster films which gives an idea of rising the award mafia in Bollywood town. He jotted down a caption –”I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.”

And here’s how netizens reacted on his tweet:

This opens up to a bigger picture of the mafia world where Ranveer Singh is collecting the award as a big favor that too for his biggest disaster that was not a success at the box office nor accepted by the audience.

Other than that, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a director who has given a film of the year ‘The Kashmir Files’ that came with a strong story and garnered immense love from the audience while bringing the best ROI for the film.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: October 18, 2022 13:59:38 IST

TAGS:

also read

Nikhil Siddhartha on Karthikeya 2: Never in my wildest dreams I imagined it would do so well in Hindi
Entertainment

Nikhil Siddhartha on Karthikeya 2: Never in my wildest dreams I imagined it would do so well in Hindi

In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Nikhil is elated as he chats about the stupendous success of Karthikeya 2, how visual effects also play an immensely crucial role in a film of such stature and craft, working with veteran actor Anupam Kher, and what fans can expect from part 3.

Pan Nalin on Chhello Show India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards: I have made a very honest & organic story
Entertainment

Pan Nalin on Chhello Show India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards: I have made a very honest & organic story

'Our main aim is to show the movie to maximum Academy members, we don’t need to do anything else because we know the film has already won many hearts,' says Chhello Show maker Pan Nalin.

Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's controversial ad: We need to normalise role reversal and not glorify it
Entertainment

Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's controversial ad: We need to normalise role reversal and not glorify it

We are not opposed to any kind of change or role reversal, just that the Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani ad has no connection to the bank. We think being a ghar jamai or a househusband or a man supporting a woman’s career needs to be normalised and not glorified.