Did The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri take a jibe at Ranveer Singh with his recent tweet?
The filmmaker wrote- 'I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience.'
As Bollywood is one of the biggest markets for films and a hub of extraordinary talents, it has many over ambitious people who take the help of awards to maintain in the limelight that too for their biggest flops. While filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has always seen rising his voice against the rigorous activities that goes out in Bollywood, this time he is pointing out on the Bollywood Awards Mafia while mentioning about the silence of the industry, and we wonder if it’s Ranveer Singh?
While taking to his social media, the filmmaker shared a note, where he raised his voice on the colorful star, Ranveer Singh grabbing the awards for his disaster films which gives an idea of rising the award mafia in Bollywood town. He jotted down a caption –”I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by the audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.”
I was shocked to know how the Bollywood Awards Mafia works. For example, this year one colourful Star managed to get all 10+ awards despite both of his films being disasters & rejected by audience. This shows how corrupt & ‘for sale’ is the Awards Mafia. But Bollywood is silent.
— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) October 17, 2022
And here’s how netizens reacted on his tweet:
Vivek sir I LOVE YOU! for real courage u have.
— Amandeep (@Amandeep_888) October 17, 2022
Shame on Ranveer singh. Vivek sir you are right.
— Raushan (@Raushan_970) October 17, 2022
Vivek sir ekdum sahi bola apne. Jayesh bhai Jordaar and 83 dono ne meelake 400Cr ka LOSS kiya hai …so why 10 awards?
— Kanak Singh (@Kanak_82) October 17, 2022
Ranveer singh is double faced person. Janta ke saamne kuch and pith piche kuch aur ….fake awards se kya faydaa?
— Somkant (@Somkant89) October 17, 2022
This opens up to a bigger picture of the mafia world where Ranveer Singh is collecting the award as a big favor that too for his biggest disaster that was not a success at the box office nor accepted by the audience.
Other than that, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is a director who has given a film of the year ‘The Kashmir Files’ that came with a strong story and garnered immense love from the audience while bringing the best ROI for the film.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Nikhil Siddhartha on Karthikeya 2: Never in my wildest dreams I imagined it would do so well in Hindi
In an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Nikhil is elated as he chats about the stupendous success of Karthikeya 2, how visual effects also play an immensely crucial role in a film of such stature and craft, working with veteran actor Anupam Kher, and what fans can expect from part 3.
Pan Nalin on Chhello Show India’s official entry for the 95th Academy Awards: I have made a very honest & organic story
'Our main aim is to show the movie to maximum Academy members, we don’t need to do anything else because we know the film has already won many hearts,' says Chhello Show maker Pan Nalin.
Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani's controversial ad: We need to normalise role reversal and not glorify it
We are not opposed to any kind of change or role reversal, just that the Aamir Khan-Kiara Advani ad has no connection to the bank. We think being a ghar jamai or a househusband or a man supporting a woman’s career needs to be normalised and not glorified.