Dhanush says he's disappointed with Vada Chennai's snub at National Awards 2019

Dhanush has often wowed audiences with his phenomenal performances in films. The actor's last outing was in the international feature titled Pakkiri. One of the other projects he is currently promoting is Asuran, directed by Vetrimaaran. During the audio launch, media persons asked for Dhanush's opinion on his previous acclaimed film Vada Chennai not receiving a National Award. As per reports in The Hindu, the actor expressed disappointment the jury has overlooked the contributions of the Tamil film industry this year.

The publication quotes Dhanush as saying, “We thought of names like Jackson (Vada Chennai), Mari Selvaraj (Pariyerum Perumal), Ram Kumar (Ratchasaan), and Merku Thodarchi Malai. These guys were deserving. But at the same time, we don’t make movies for awards. If it reaches the audience, then that’s more than enough."

The actor further adds he does not feel so passionately about himself or for that matter Vetrimaaran, as the duo bagged the National Award for Aadukalam. But he adds he felt bad for the art director Jackie as he had worked sincerely hard for Vada Chennai.

Dhanush is scheduled to feature in back-to-back films such as Enai Nokkki Paayum Thotta, which has been long in the offing, and helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Asuran, which is inspired from the novel Vekkai by Poomani.

