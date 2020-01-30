Akshay Kumar teams up with Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush for Atrangi Re; film to release on Valentine's Day 2021

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that he has been roped in for a special role in Aanand L Rai's next. The project has been titled Atrangi Re, and will feature Tamil superstar Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan in the lead. This will be Dhanush's second outing with Rai after Raanjhanaa (2013).

The film will release on Valentine's Day next year, the makers announced in a video.

Here's the official announcement

IT'S OFFICIAL... #AkshayKumar, #Dhanush and #SaraAliKhan... Presenting the principal cast of Aanand L Rai's new film #AtrangiRe... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai... Music by AR Rahman... Written by Himanshu Sharma... Filming starts on 1 March 2020... Four first looks: pic.twitter.com/bT7GK3ACwP — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 30, 2020

Speaking to Times of India about the role, Akshay Kumar says he gave his nod to the film in a matter of 10 minutes. "It's is a challenging character to play, but at the same time, it is such a special role that my heart just couldn’t say ‘no’ to it. I will remember it for the rest of my life. My combination with Sara and Dhanush truly makes it true to its title — Atrangi! And I know that Aanand, in his special and simple way of storytelling, will only add magic to it."

Atrangi Re will be Aanand L Rai’s first directorial venture after the 2018 film Zero, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan will be next seen alongside Kartik Aaryan and Arushi Sharma in Imtiaz Ali Khan's Love Aaj Kal. The movie, bearing the same title as Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone's 2009 comedy, will investigate the meaning of love across decades. The film is slated to hit cinemas on 14 February, on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Sara is also a part of Varun Dhawan-starrer Coolie No 1. The film will be directed by David Dhawan, who also helmed the 1995 original of the same name.

Back in July 2019, Dhanush had stated he will collaborate with Rai soon but hadn't divulged any details about the project then. This will be Dhanush's third Bollywood venture, after Raanjhanaa and R Balki's satirical drama, Shamitabh.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 14:49:47 IST