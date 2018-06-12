Dhadak trailer: Twitterati underwhelmed by Bollywood adaptation of Marathi film Sairat

Dhadak will mark Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor big screen debut and Shahid Kapoor's step-brother Ishaan Khatter's first mainstream film. An adaptation of the 2016 Marathi film, Sairat, it also deals with similar themes of caste discrimination and honour killings.

Dhadak's trailer was released online on 11 June. The stakes are high for these star kids and the makers to do justice to the original blockbluster. Many industry professionals spoke out in support of these budding actors.

Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Jhanvi and Ishaan ❤️You both are so good.Loved the trailer @ShashankKhaitan @karanjohar Can’t wait #DhadakTrailer — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 11, 2018

Uffff This #DhadakTrailer looks superbbbb !!! Welcome to the movies #Janhvi & #Ishaan @ShashankKhaitan aap toh sir kamal ho !! All the best to the entire team! @karanjohar ❤❤❤ — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 11, 2018

Good job Ishan. Express more Jhanvi.

Rawness missing, majorly from Jahnvi’s side. Hoping the movie surprises #DhadakTrailer — Karan Jotwani (@BabaJotwani) June 11, 2018

Here it is @ShashankKhaitan #Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. https://t.co/VEVbVNf78H @apoorvamehta18 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 11, 2018

Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS ❤️❤️ #Jahnvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you #DhadakTrailer — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 11, 2018

However, it has received considerable flak from social media. Twitter users feel that many details and nuances of the original film have been lost in translation. Some even criticised Jahnvi Kapoor's acting not being up to par with Rinku Rajguru's performance in Sairat.

Trailer of #Dhadak is out & it disappoints. Certainly lacks the magic of #Sairat . All the best to the entire team. https://t.co/vm1yMXLxz6 — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) June 11, 2018

Besides the very OBVIOUS problems with Dhadak, we should all be EXTREMELY ANGRY TO SEE THEM MAKE ZINGAT THEIR OWN AND IN RAJASTHANI. FUUUUCKK THIS ALL TO HELL. — Sonia Mariam Thomas (@SoKneeOh) June 11, 2018

The most important thing that worked for #Sairat is that it was earthy with natural performances! #Dhadak takes away exactly those things! Don't know how whole movie has shaped up?? Definitely not on my must watch list! — ☸️ⓉⒽⓊⒼⓈ⚔️ⓞⓕ⚔️ⒽⒾⓃⒹⓄⓈⓉⒶⓃ☸️ (@bhaskar_k_) June 11, 2018

Regional cinema is soulful, it captures the dialect & earthen humor so well. A Bollywood remake is almost a parody by ham actors and a khichdi of local dialect and Hindi. #Sairat vs #Dhadak is #Reebok vs #Reebook — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) June 11, 2018

Ugh! @karanjohar you should have taken another @chetan_bhagat novel to make with the 'star kids' instead of ruining #Sairat anyway their careers don't depend on this one movie as long as you're there #nepotism#Dhadak#DhadakTrailer # — 2am Philosopher (@sokrafood) June 11, 2018

Ishaan is easily the best thing about #DhadakTrailer How do i tell u How much i love u I will never be able to pic.twitter.com/TtfTvDjo4G — Od (@odshek) June 11, 2018

Let's hope that Dhadak surprises all of us. Also starring Ashutosh Rana in a negative role, it is all set to release across Indian theatres on 20 July.

Watch the trailer below:

Updated Date: Jun 12, 2018 12:57 PM