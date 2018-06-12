You are here:

Dhadak trailer: Twitterati underwhelmed by Bollywood adaptation of Marathi film Sairat

FP Staff

Jun,12 2018 12:31:58 IST

Dhadak will mark Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter Jahnvi Kapoor big screen debut and Shahid Kapoor's step-brother Ishaan Khatter's first mainstream film. An adaptation of the 2016 Marathi film, Sairat, it also deals with similar themes of caste discrimination and honour killings.

Dhadak's trailer was released online on 11 June. The stakes are high for these star kids and the makers to do justice to the original blockbluster. Many industry professionals spoke out in support of these budding actors.

However, it has received considerable flak from social media. Twitter users feel that many details and nuances of the original film have been lost in translation. Some even criticised Jahnvi Kapoor's acting not being up to par with Rinku Rajguru's performance in Sairat.

 

 

 

Let's hope that Dhadak surprises all of us. Also starring Ashutosh Rana in a negative role, it is all set to release across Indian theatres on 20 July.

