Dhadak trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor look promising in Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat

The trailer of the much-awaited film Dhadak was released on 11 June. Right from the time the film was announced to the initial set of posters, the curiosity has been pinned to Dhadak's lead actors — Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

An adaptation of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat — directed by Nagaraj Manjule — Dhadak too is gritty and powerful both in its narrative and treatment.

The story of Dhadak is not new: two lovers from different backgrounds find a connection. They have to cross many hurdles — social and familial — and them finally getting together is a big question mark. This is the story of pretty much every 90s commerical Hindi film, and is especially effective as a launch film. As far as chemistry is concerned, Ishaan and Jahnvi seem to be at ease around each other on camera and bonus points for expressive moments through the trailer. They don't say much, but end up conveying quite a bit.

The expectations seem to be high for this film — given it is Janhvi's debut film, Ishaan's second film (but first mainstream outing) and directed by Shashank Khaitan.

Sairat was a huge commercial success and dealt with many unconventional narratives. Director Manjule chose a cast that was never seen before and looked indigenous to the setting of the film. Both the lead actors Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar became a national sensation overnight. With compelling performances, foot-tapping music by Ajay Atul (who have also been roped in to score music for Dhadak) and an edgy screenplay, Sairat made way to the hearts of cinephiles across the globe, even breaking language barriers.

Sairat was a love story between an upper-caste girl and a fisherman's son, based in Maharashtra. The film touched on sensitive topics like caste discrimination and honour killing. Dhadak makers have reportedly tweaked the plot a bit, keeping the core of the story intact. The Hindi adaptation is based in Rajasthan; this film, too, will approach the same socio-cultural issues, but from a different angle.

Touted to be Bollywood's next set of big actors, a lot seems to be at stake with Dhadak for both Kapoor and Khatter. Their debut will probably be scrutinised a bit more carefully, owing to the fact that both are star kids (Janhvi is Sridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter, while Ishaan is Shahid Kapoor's stepbrother).

Dhadak is all set to hit the screens on 20 July.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Jun 11, 2018 12:50 PM