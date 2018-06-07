Ishaan Khatter on Dhadak: Shashank Khaitan understood that Sairat was an important film for India

Although Ishaan Khatter is just a film old, the attention that his upcoming film Dhadak has been getting is unparalleled. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film was earlier being promoted as a remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat. However, in an interview with DNA, the young actor clarified that Dhadak, which will mark the Bollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor, is an adaptation and not a remake.

Khatter, whose Beyond The Clouds failed to work at the box office but did get him positive reviews for his performance, says he understands that adaptations can get tricky. "But it depends on your intention behind directing a film. Shashank understood that it’s such an important film for our country. Also, it is so easily adaptable into the different cultural milieu that it was important to make this film reach out to more audiences and he wanted to do it his way."

Sairat proved to be a massive game-changer for Marathi films and brought a lot of recognition to its protagonists. Khatter says that although the original has a charm of its own and it is hard to live up to the expectations that people have from Dhadak, he is trying to keep his mind off the pressure.

Interestingly, Khatter was supposed to be cast in a different Karan Johar production. However, after watching his videos, Johar asked him to audition for Dhadak and finally offered him the film.

