Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have embraced parenthood with full vigour. The B-town celebs, who welcomed their first child earlier this month, are on cloud nine since the moment. While Bipasha and Karan are going all out to ensure every moment of their daughter Devi’s life is full of joy and bliss, other Bollywood personalities have also joined in making sure that the little one enjoys her life to the fullest. One such couple is Sonam Kapoor and husband Anand Ahuja, who sent a special package just for Devi. Bipasha Basu has shared a photo of the special care hamper on her Instagram Stories.

Taking to her social media handles, the Raaz actress shared the photo of a cute basket, with balloons, soft toys and other things. She wrote, “Thanks you Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja and Vayu. Devi loved her gifts.”

Sonam and her family also sent in a handwritten note along with the hamper. The note read, “ Dear Bips and Karan, congratulations on your baby girl. A child is a blessing and I am sure ‘Devi’ has brought them in abundance.”

Bipasha and Karan had welcomed Devi on 12 November. The couple has shared a photo of them holding their little one’s feet and announced her birth to the world. Sonam had sent in her best wishes to the couple at that time as well, commenting, “Congratulations Bipasha. What a lovely name”.

Bipasha and Karan had shared a sneak peek of their baby’s face as well a few days back. The adorable photo showed the couple holding their little bundle of joy. Devi’s face was covered by a white heart in the photo. Bipasha had shared the image with a sweet caption describing her “recipe” for making a sweet baby angel. “Quarter cup of you, Quarter cup of me, Half cup of Ma’s blessings and love, topped up with magic & awesomeness, 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles and all things divine, Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste,” wrote Bipasha.

Malaika Arora, Sophie Choudry and other celebrities had commented with heart and nazar emojis.

