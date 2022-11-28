Recently embracing parenthood, Bollywood actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are on cloud nine, and it goes without saying. After being blessed with a baby girl on 11 November, the star couple took to their official Instagram account on 12 November to not only announce the big news to the whole world but also to unveil the beautiful name that they chose for their daughter and that is Devi Basu Singh Grover. Welcoming their first bundle of joy, earlier this month, the new parents in B-Town are truly loving their new role, and their social media timeline speaks that out loud. It seems that the new parents are making sure to not keep their fans deprived of glimpses of their newborn, as the new mother in the tinsel town has finally shared a first family picture together. Wait that’s not all, the actress has also shared her recipe for ‘making a sweet baby angel’.

While sharing the first glance of Devi, with her parents, Bipasha penned down a lengthy adorable caption. The steps of her recipe read, “Our recipe for making a sweet baby angel. 1) Quarter cup of you. 2) Quarter cup of me. 3) Half a cup of Ma’s blessings and love. 4) Topped up with magic & awesomeness. 5) 3 drops of rainbow essence, angel dust, unicorn sparkles, and all things divine. 6) Seasoning: cuteness and yumminess as per taste.”

Clicked next to their window and amidst a beautiful sunset, the picture shows the new parents cradling their bundle of joy, with million-dollar smiles on their faces. In the picture, daddy Karan can be seen holding her princess in his arms. Editing the picture with a big white heart, the couple hid Devi’s face with the emoticon. Wrapped around in her floral blanket, Devi comfortably can be seen sporting a cap. It won’t be wrong to say that the new parents seem to be in awe, as they can’t stop looking at Devi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)



Needless to say, the picture went instantly viral on the internet. Several fans took to the comments section to congratulate the couple. On the other hand, many celebrities also showered their love upon the newborn by taking to the comments section. TV actress and Krushna Abhishek’s sister Arti Singh dropped a handful of reading heart emoticons. Malaika Arora commented on a nazar emoticon. British singer and actress Sophie Choudry dropped a handful of kissing emoticons. TV actor Karanvir Bohra commented, “Love.”

