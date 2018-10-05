Devadas earns Rs 29 cr in four-day opening weekend; Fahadh Faasil's Varathan rakes in record breaking numbers

The biggest Telugu release of last week, Devadas, starring Nani, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna as leads, has grossed a decent Rs 29 crore worldwide in its four-day opening weekend with a distributor share of Rs 16.8 crore. The film's worldwide theatrical rights are valued at Rs 38 crore, and it has just recovered nearly 45 percent of the investment.

The Sriram Aditya-directed movie collected an average first-week share of Rs 22 crore until 3 October (Wednesday). However, the second week will play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the film at the box office. With decent reviews and Vijay Deverakonda's political thriller NOTA releasing on Friday, it looks like team Devadas will have a daunting task ahead to grab the attention of audiences in the second week, which kicked off on Thursday.

In the US, the major overseas market for Telugu films, Devadas has earned $713K (Rs 5.25 crore) so far and is currently running in 96 locations. It is currently the 12th highest grossing Telugu film of 2018 in the US. While Devadas topped the box office in Telugu states, Mani Ratnam's Nawab, the Telugu version of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, occupied the second spot.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's first women-centric outing, U-Turn, has not hit the bull's eye as expected. The film, theatrical rights of which were estimated to be Rs 16 crore, has pulled in a worldwide final share of Rs 10 crore. Tamil Nadu has ended up as the best performing territory for the film, which took home earnings of Rs 8.2 crore, with a share of Rs 3.15 crore in the state.

Holdover Tamil film Saamy Square, which marked the reunion of Chiyaan Vikram and Hari 15 years after their 2003 blockbuster Saamy, has faced a considerable decline at the box office in its second week. At the end of the first week, the film had grossed Rs 21.5 crore in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, the 10-day Chennai city gross of the film stands at Rs 3.02 crore.

In the US, Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, until Wednesday, has pulled in $802K and is now the second highest grossing Tamil film of 2018 after Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala, which earned nearly $1.9 million lifetime total. Chekka Chivantha Vaanam also dominated the UAE box office for the 27 to 30 September weekend by occupying the second position in the chart, only next to Hollywood film Johnny English Strikes Again.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara-starrer Imaikkaa Nodigal is setting a new benchmark for heroine-led films in Tamil in the Chennai city box office. The film has crossed nearly 32 days in theaters and is still running in a handful of screens despite the heavy rush of new releases. The Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial has earned an excellent gross of Rs 5.61 crore in Chennai from 32 days.

In Malayalam cinema, Fahadh Faasil-starrer survival thriller Varathan is the talk of the town. The movie, directed by Amal Neerad, has become the sixth Malayalam film of 2018 to surpass the Rs 20 crore gross mark worldwide after Aadhi, Sudani From Nigeria, Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Koode and Theevandi.

Varathan, which features Aishwarya Lekshmi in an important role, has raked in an excellent gross of Rs 22 crore worldwide so far, making it a super hit outing for all the stakeholders involved. The cumulative Kerala total of the film is estimated to be Rs 18 crore, making it the best performing movie of Fahadh Faasil as a solo hero after Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, which grossed Rs 17.5 crore in its lifetime.

In Cochin multiplexes, Varathan has entered the Rs 1 crore belt with a fantastic 14-day total of Rs 1.11 crore. It is the fastest film to achieve the Rs 1 crore mark in the city in 2018, beating the likes of Avengers: Infinity War, Theevandi and Aadhi.

Varathan is also performing very well in Bangalore with a total of Rs 1.06 crore from 12 days. It is currently the highest grossing Malayalam film in Bangalore in 2018 and has dethroned Koode's revenue of Rs 92 lakhs to attain this feat. Varathan has already entered the all time highest Malayalam grossers in Bangalore list at the fifth position, only behind mega blockbusters such as Pulimurugan, Bangalore Days, Premam and Drishyam.

