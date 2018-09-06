NOTA trailer: Vijay Devarakonda's Tamil debut sees him as a reluctant politician fighting a corrupt system

NOTA, Vijay Devarakonda's Tamil debut and also a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, is an intense political thriller with the Arjun Reddy actor as a reluctant politician.

The film see Devarakonda as a leader of sorts, Mehreen Pirzada as a journalist, and actors Nasser and Sathyaraj in eminent roles as godfathers of an upcoming political party. The first trailer of NOTA rightly introduces us to a political drama that is at the core of the film's plot.

We go on to see a reluctant Vijay take on as the chief minister, under Sathyaraj's guidance. What follows is a series of scandalous events where Vijay is written off as a playboy, and is accused of alcoholism and using drugs. The actor is tested and questioned by his opponent, played by Sanchana Natarajan.

Driving this drama with vengeance is Nasser, a strong-headed leader who seems to belong to the same side as Vijay, but is at loggerheads with the newcomer's ideologies and way of politics.

With an impressive trailer, NOTA hints at an out and out political tale revolving around the rise of Vijay's character, who represents the younger generation and struggles to understand dirty politics.

It is actually Sathyaraj and Nasser's brilliant screen presence in the trailer that makes us curious about NOTA. The two evidently seem to be the backbone of this upcoming film.

Directed by Anand Shankar, who was last in the news for his science fiction thriller Iru Mugan alongside Vikram, NOTA is expected to release on 4 October.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2018 17:32 PM