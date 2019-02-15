You are here:

Dev: Piracy website Tamilrockers leak prints of Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh's romantic drama

FP Staff

Feb 15, 2019 10:39:25 IST

Tamil romantic drama Dev, featuring Karthi and Rakul Preet Singh, was leaked by the notorious online piracy website Tamilrockers, reports The Indian Express. Written and directed by Rajath Ravishankar, Dev features Prakash Raj, Vamsi Krishna and Ramya Krishnan as the supporting cast.

Rakul Preet Singh and Karthi in Dev. Image via Twitter

Tamilrockers is known to often leak prints of various blockbuster films on the day of the release. The site often leaks high-definition quality prints as well. Made available in the form of torrent links, the films are then made accessible to millions via torrent clients.

The infamous website has led to several discussions on the state of jurisdiction of online piracy in India. Production houses and filmmakers have lost considerable revenues owing to leakage of prints online. Efforts to combat the alarming levels of piracy were also made when the government brought down several such online sites which aid in leakage. But Tamilrockers are still presently functional. Legal interventions and multiple law enforcements have obviously not affected the site.

Tamilrockers has been blocked and banned by most network operator and ISP (internet service provider) but it comes up with new domains every time. Banned websites may be accessed by piracy sites through proxy servers.

2.0, Petta, Thugs of Hindostan, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Viswasam are among the more prominent films to be leaked by Tamilrockers. Popular television shows like Sacred Games have also fallen victim to the leaks.

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 10:39:25 IST

