Karthi on his first Valentine's Day release Dev and the long-elusive sequel to Aayirathil Oruvan

Basking in the glory of two back-to-back super-hits in Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, and Kadaikutty Singam, actor Karthi is now looking forward to repeating the same success with his recent outing Dev, which released on 14 February.

"This is the first time my film has got Valentine's Day release. Dev is a colourful love story, and I think it's a bright day for the release. Love is far beyond the affection for an individual; there's more to it," Karthi told FirstPost.

Reminiscing about Valentine's Day celebrations, Karthi said, "This whole cult of Valentine's day celebration reached its glory when I was in my college. Then, the lovers gave the day so much importance and felt it's the only day to celebrate their love. But the youth nowadays are very mature. People abroad celebrate Mother's Day and Father's Day because they tend to live away from their parents from their teenage. But in India, it's not the same."

Talking about the titular character Dev, Karthi says, "Dev is a traveler, a gallivanter, and also a sports lover. Just like Paiya, Dev will also be a sweet and colourful love story. Dev is someone who approaches life practically without losing his cool. I had to reduce the weight I gained for Kadaikkutty Singam since this story demanded a stylish look. Just like how Pandiraj narrated his life and his village life, Rajath Ravishankar, despite being a debutant filmmaker, has also brought to screen a life he rejoiced."

Dev is shot across a lot of picturesque locations like the Himalayas, Pune, and Ukraine. "I ride a race bike in this film, and there's a lot of travel. I had to learn to ride a BMW bike for the film. Beyond all the love and travel, there's an unusual freshness in the film that will definitely not fail to impress the audiences. Harris was excited after the narration and expressed the same," said Karthi.

Dev also marks Karthi's second-time collaboration with Rakul Preet after the critically and commercially acclaimed investigative thriller Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru. "Rakul is a very prompt person. She plays a workaholic businesswoman in Dev. Ramya Krishnan ma'am plays her mother in this film. The romance portions between Dev and Meghna are mature and more than what we had in Theeran," said Karthi.

Veteran actor Prakash Raj plays Karthi's father in the film. "Prakash Raj sir essays the role of my father and our combination will be a sure shot hit just like Thozha. He is a father who never wants to come in the way of his son Dev. That's what he is in real life too. He reads a lot and knows things. He even talks politics on the sets. He is already doing so much to help the public, comes forward to support them," he said.

Karthi says cinematographer Velraj has become his lucky charm. "All our films — Siruthai, Komban, Kadaikkutty Singam are hits. I have learned a lot of new techniques from him. We shot in various locations like Kulu, Gulmarg and Ukraine. By the time we reached Manali, it was raining heavily, and there were landslides. The tides took our vehicles, and we witnessed rock flows and mudflows. I was stuck in traffic for hours and stayed in a nearby village for the night before leaving to Chennai. We shot the portions again after the situation turned to normal. Velraj sir was very co-operative during all the demanding schedules," said Karthi.

Asked about the long-elusive sequel to ace filmmaker Selvaraghavan's Aayirathil Oruvan, Karthi said, "We worked on nearly three years for the film. But no one appreciated it. Now, everyone is raving about it. I'm not really sure how we can gain strength again to make a sequel now. When films like Baahubali get made, we appreciate. But, sometimes, we miss our own content. We have to wait and see. It has to happen when Selvaraghavan sir decides. Fingers crossed. It was a film made by everyone passionately. When we find such a producer, we will do it."

Updated Date: Feb 15, 2019 08:30:30 IST