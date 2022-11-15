Despite Uunchai and Black Panther’s dominance, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara continues to reign at the box office

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara is winning the accolades for all the right reasons. While the film made a silent visit to the crowd, out of nowhere its success started to make a lot of noise that consists majorly the positive word of mouth of the viewers coming out of the cinema halls after watching the film. The film majorly explored the genre of an action thriller with its deep traditionally rich story that has successfully won the hearts of the audience.

Without a doubt, the strength of Kantara lies in its story being rooted in the regional background with a near-universal appeal. It is a sheer wonder that such a regionally rich story which is packaged in this old-age structure of folk practice has been brought to the audience and found its space in the universe. The audience never saw such a tradition or such practice but the way Kantara has brought it in front of the audience is magnificent in different ways.

Moreover, Kantara brought a simple story that is set in the backdrop of a forest, and villagers acquiring their right from the department to sustain their lives there went on to open a big fight. Here, be it its magnificent viewing experience or the power-packed acting by the lead Rishab Shetty, the film has made its niche on these two strong points. Significantly, the reason is apt and worthwhile because maybe this is what the audience wants. A story that travels far from the commercial aspects and brings a story from the heartlands of the country and here’s where Kantara won.

Hombale Films Kantara continues its success streak at the box office bagging 2.7 Cr. Net on Sunday in the Hindi market while it triumphs the mark of 75 Cr. with its total amounting to 75.95 Cr. till 13th November. Kantara is conquering multiple milestones with its constant rise. First in Kannada and then in the Pan India market, the film is making history all over. Moreover, its growth in the Hindi market has created examples of its success ever since its release on 14 October. The growth figures for the film’s collection at the box office are on a stupendous high and now have reached the mark of 75 Cr in the Hindi market. Kantara Hindi has consistently been growing at the box office, with collections reaching a total of 75.95 Cr. till 13th November, Sunday.

Having a look at its first-week box office figures, Kantara opened up with a huge collection of 1.27 Cr. Net on the very first day in the Hindi market on 14 October, Friday. Its second-day collection on 15 October, Saturday was 2.75 Cr. and 3.5 Cr. Net on the third day 16 October, Sunday in the Hindi market. Moreover, on its first Monday, 17 October, the film collected 1.75 Cr. Net in the Hindi market despite the reduction in ticket rates which was an outstanding jump of 40% to 50% in the collections as compared to its first day. With 1.88 Cr. Net on 18 October, Tuesday, and 1.95 Cr. Net on 19 October, Wednesday, the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on 20 October, Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on 21 October, Friday. On 22 October, Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and 2.65 Cr. Net on 23 October, Sunday.

As the film entered another week, on 24 October, Monday the film collected 1.90 Cr. Net and on 25 October, Tuesday it garnered 2.35 Cr. which jumped on to 2.60 Cr. Net on 26 October, Wednesday, and very well maintained its steady growth on 27 October, Thursday with a collection of 2.60 Cr. Net, that went on to 2.75 Cr. Net on 28 October, Friday, followed by a huge jump with 4.1 Cr. Net on 29 October, Saturday, and then saw the time highest collection since its release with 4.4 Cr. on 30 October, Sunday in the Hindi market.

Ahead of this, the film went on to capture the next week while it collected 2.3 Cr. Net on 31 October, Monday and maintained a steady growth on 01 November, Tuesday with 2.3 Cr. Net which jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net on 02 November, Wednesday in the Hindi market. On 03 November, Thursday it garnered 2.05 crores and on 04 November, Friday it was 2.05 Cr. while it registered 4.15 Cr. on 05 November, Saturday it went on collect the highest collection ever since its release with 4.5 Cr. Net on 06 November, Sunday, and 2.0 Cr. Net on 07 November, Monday which rosed to 2.6 Cr. Net on 08 November, Tuesday, that amounted to 1.5 Cr. Net on 09 November, Wednesday, with 1.25 Cr. Net on 10 November, Thursday, 1.25 Cr. Net on 11 November, Friday with 2.3 Cr. Net on 12 November, Saturday, and then on 13 November, Sunday it collected 2.7 Cr. Net in the Hindi market. Apart from its phenomenal box office journey, ‘Kantara’ also made its position at No. 1 in the list of India’s Current Top 250 Films which was released by IMDb recently.

Kantara was released in the Kannada version and Hindi version on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

