Demi Lovato reportedly suffering from 'complications' due to suspected drug overdose

Singer Demi Lovato is still hospitalised six days after a suspected drug overdose and is reportedly suffering from complications.

The 'Tell Me You Love Me' singer is reportedly suffering complications from the overdose, including extreme nausea and a high fever, reports tmz.com.

While doctors have not decided when Lovato can be released from the hospital, "she is under the care of medical experts and is expected to make a full recovery", a source said.

On 25 July, Lovato was found unconscious following a suspected overdose. She was reportedly treated with Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse opioid overdose, before being rushed to the hospital.

The 25-year-old singer has had a long history of drug abuse, which she discussed in detail in her 2017 documentary Simply Complicated. The sequel to the doc was scheduled to release this year. However, YouTube confirmed that it has now been put on hold due to Lovato's ill health and will not release before 2019.

Her upcoming concert in Canada was also cancelled in the light of recent events. She was supposed to perform on 29 July at Echo Beach in Canada at the RBCxMusic benefit for Kids Help Phone with special guest singer Jason Mraz, an earlier report states.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 31, 2018 11:31 AM