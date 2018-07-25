Watch: Demi Lovato talks about struggle with drug addiction in 2017 documentary Simply Complicated

As reports of Demi Lovato's hospitalisation after an alleged drug overdose come in, her revelations about substance abuse in the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated seem even more alarming. In the 1 hour 18 minute long the 'Heart Attack' singer revealed she was giving interviews on sobriety while actually being high.

Although Demi's first documentary, 2012's Stay Strong, chronicled her eating disorders, drug abuse and ending up in rehab, she admitted in Simply Complicated that she was "sneaking it( cocaine) everywhere" while filming Stay Strong.

One of the most chilling accounts in the docu, which proved to be the final coffin in the nail, was when she punched a backup dancer for outing her for using Adderall during the Camp Rock 2 tour.

It was during this time, when Nick Jonas, who is a close friend of Demi's, realised that she had become a different person. Demi was also seeing Nick's brother, Joe, during the tour and because their relationship had become tumultuous, Nick was playing the peacemaker. For Nick, Demi was slowly getting better and he was even secretly taking credit for it. "I remember thinking in my head I felt a bit of pride about it, like selfishly maybe I was helping her back to being the Demi we know and love. She’s not going to do anything crazy, she’ll be fine and then this episode (the punching) happened," he says in the documentary.

Although the 'Skyscraper' hitmaker did receive treatment after the punching episode, but Demi soon lost all control and continued doing drugs for the next two months. One night, she felt like she was ODing after consuming a mix of Xanax and cocaine. "I started to choke a little bit, and my heart started racing. I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now,'" she makes another chilling revelation.

At her lowest, Lovato, who served as a judge on American Idol, reveals being hungover during one of her performances on the singing reality show. She states that it was probably one of those moments where she just did not care about her career.

Although Demi's representative has not yet divulged the reason for her hospitalisation, Simply Complicated is proof that celebrityhood is, indeed, excruciating and that mental health needs to be taken more seriously.

Watch the doc here:

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:47 PM