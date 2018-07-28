Demi Lovato's Simply Complicated documentary sequel put on hold by YouTube following singer's ill-health

Los Angeles: The sequel of singer Demi Lovato's documentary Simply Complicated has been put on hold by YouTube, following Lovato's ill-health.

According to Indiewire.com, the film was scheduled to release this year but will now be delayed until at least 2019.

Susanne Daniels, YouTube's global original programming chief, said, "We want her to get well, and she'll decide what she wants to say about this. She's had real struggles, and she's trying so hard, and I think the outpouring of sympathy for her is reflective of the way she shared her battles so publicly, so honestly."

Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated was released in October 2017 and chronicled her daily struggles with drug addiction, eating disorders, bipolarity and depression.

Lovato's upcoming concert in Canada was also cancelled owing to her ill health. The singer scheduled to perform on 29 July at Echo Beach in Canada at the RBCxMusic benefit for Kids Help Phone with special guest singer Jason Mraz, an earlier report states.

The 'Confident' singer was admitted to the hospital on 24 July in Los Angeles and was being treated there after suspected drug overdose.

She also released a song titled 'Sober' last month where she confessed to relapsing, breaking her six-year-long sobriety.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

Updated Date: Jul 28, 2018 18:06 PM