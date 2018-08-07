Demi Lovato discharged from hospital after two weeks of hospitalisation, moved to rehab for treatment

Los Angeles: Singer-actress Demi Lovato is out of a hospital where she was admitted two weeks ago following a drug overdose and is currently undergoing treatment at a rehabilitation centre.

The 25-year-old got discharged from the hospital on 4 August and was flown to outside California in a private plane for her treatment, reports Tmz.com.

A source close to Demi Lovato said the singer's team has a plan set in place to scrub the negative people and "yes men" who contributed to her downhill spiral and fuelled her addiction for months before the overdose that almost killed her.

The 'Sorry not sorry' singer also addressed her overdose and ill-health for the first time on Instagram on 5 August.

Lovato's hospitalisation led to the subsequent cancellation of her concert in Canada. Later, it was reported that she has stabilised from her overdose and her team is making plans to send her to a rehabilitation center.

According to sources, Demi Lovato fell off the wagon months ago and refused help, so everyone around her is nervous. They believe, however, that the overdose and the subsequent complications in the hospital have sufficiently scared her enough and that she'll go to a live-in facility for extended treatment.

Updated Date: Aug 07, 2018 14:14 PM