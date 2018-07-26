You are here:

Demi Lovato's Canada concert cancelled following singer's hospitalisation due to drug overdose

Los Angeles: Singer Demi Lovato's upcoming concert in Canada has been cancelled following her hospitalisation at Los Angeles.

Lovato was scheduled to perform on 29 July at Echo Beach in Canada at the RBCxMusic benefit for Kids Help Phone with special guest singer Jason Mraz, but in the light of her ill health, it's not happening, reports tmz.com.

Lovato was rushed to a hospital on 24 July after suffering a suspected drug overdose.

Mraz tweeted on 25 July,

Dear Friends,

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery. https://t.co/BtZBCBIJJL — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) July 25, 2018

A representative from Live Nation Canada said tickets will be automatically refunded.

She is reportedly awake and stable while still recovering in the hospital.

Lovato indicated in a new song released last month that she relapsed after six years of sobriety. On the song 'Sober', she sings the lyrics: “Momma, I’m so sorry I’m not sober anymore/And daddy please forgive me for the drinks spilled on the floor.”

A documentary, Simply Complicated released in 2017 where she chronicled her struggles with drug addiction, revealing that she was giving interviews on sobriety while actually in a state of intoxication.

(With inputs from Indo-Asian News Service)

