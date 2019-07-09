Deepika Padukone shares a birthday cake as colourful as Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday

It seems like Ranveer Singh's birthday celebrations aren't yet over! After he shared a delightful picture of wife Deepika Padukone getting 'high on cake', the latter has finally shared what the birthday boy's cake looked like!

Covered in the colours of the rainbow, the cake looks completely mouthwatering. Deepika shared the glimpse of the dessert on Instagram.

Check out Deepika's post on Instagram

Just a day ago, the couple showed each other some love on social media when the Gully Boy actor posted an adorable picture of his wife who seemed to be beaming with joy and apparently 'high on cake'. Deepika reciprocated the love with a comment, "high on you".

Ranveer turned 34 on 6 July (Saturday) and Deepika shared a throwback picture of her husband from his childhood enjoying a popsicle. The actress highlighted Ranveer's qualities that she admired in him, adding that his childlike nature made him the special person that she considers him to be.

Ever since their marriage in November last year, both Ranveer and Deepika have opened up about each other and how important they are in the other's lives. In an interview with GQ magazine, Deepika added that she was sure of Ranveer as her life-partner quite early on in their six-year relationship.

"I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be," she told GQ.

On the occasion of his birthday, the Ranver treated his fans with the first look of himself as Kapil Dev from his upcoming sport-drama 83, which is scheduled to release on 10 April, 2020. Meanwhile, Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Jul 09, 2019