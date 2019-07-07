Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on 34th birthday with heartfelt note: 'May you forever and always be this way'

Deepika Padukone wished husband and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on his 34th birthday with a heartfelt, personal note. The actress highlighted Ranveer's qualities that she admired in him, adding that his childlike nature made him the special person that she considers him to be.

"To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you..," said Deepika, sharing picture of baby Ranveer, gleefully having an ice cream.

Check out Deepika Padukone's sweet post on husband Ranveer Singh's 34th birthday:

Ever since their marriage in November last year, both Ranveer and Deepika have opened up about each other and how important they are in the other's lives. In an interview with GQ magazine, Deepika added that she was sure of Ranveer as her life-partner quite early on in their six-year relationship."I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person – and he’s everything rolled into one man. He’s my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant. I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be," she told GQ.

The couple is presently busy shooting in London for Ranveer's upcoming sports drama 83, where he plays former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev and Deepika portrays Kapil's real-life wife Romi Bhatia.

