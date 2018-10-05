Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh lend support to Tanushree Dutta: Harassment anywhere and in any form is wrong

Days after Tanushree Dutta opened up about a sexual harassment incident, accusing Nana Patekar of misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleasss, actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have spoken about the ongoing row that has shaken Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh, who was attending the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2018, said that harassment anywhere is wrong and should be condemned. “Harassment anywhere and in any form is wrong. It takes a lot of courage to come out and speak about harassment, but if it has actually happened. It is wrong and I condemn it.” he was quoted as saying at the event. (via Quint)

Deepika Padukone, who was also present at the same event said that the #Metoo movement was not just about gender, but about right and wrong.

Several celebrities in the recent past have come out and spoken about Tanushree Dutta- Nana Patekar controversy. While Anushka Sharma said that details that Tanushree has given about her alleged harassment on a movie set are "frightening", Annu Kapoor said that the issue that Dutta has brought forth before the media could reach a prompter solution had she gone to the police or filed an FIR. "Why are you holding a media trial? Just go to the police and prove your point," said the actor, as per an earlier report.

Updated Date: Oct 05, 2018 18:13 PM